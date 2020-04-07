Norges Bank Takes $76.57 Million Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 560,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,570,000. Norges Bank owned 1.46% of Hanover Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 350,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,501,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of THG stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.69. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.90. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

