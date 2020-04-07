Norges Bank Takes $79.71 Million Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,737,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pentair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of PNR opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

