Norges Bank Takes Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,399,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,515,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bunge by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after acquiring an additional 130,523 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 319,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,609,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other news, EVP Joseph Podwika acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.55 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

