Norges Bank Takes Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 468,426 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,246,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.08% of HubSpot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,198. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.68.

HUBS opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $207.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.94.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

