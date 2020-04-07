Norges Bank Takes Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 970,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

