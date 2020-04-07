Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $908.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5,399.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.