Northcoast Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colfax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. Colfax has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 176,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

