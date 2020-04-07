Northcoast Research Comments on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $10.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.60.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.52.

Shares of DPZ opened at $338.52 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

