Northcoast Research Comments on NCR Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCR. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

NCR stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.82. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,738,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in NCR by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after buying an additional 1,400,688 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,366,000 after buying an additional 756,454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NCR by 71,562.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after buying an additional 503,798 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NCR by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after buying an additional 497,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

