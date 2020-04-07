Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)’s stock price rose 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.27, approximately 201,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 293,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $3,686,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

