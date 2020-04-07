Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 91 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 91 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOVN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a CHF 70 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 95 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 93.46.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.