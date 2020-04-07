Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post $104.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.34 million to $106.20 million. Novocure posted sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $457.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.30 million to $479.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $598.40 million, with estimates ranging from $495.50 million to $663.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novocure.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,534,573.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $945,270.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novocure by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Novocure by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.75 and a beta of 1.97. Novocure has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.