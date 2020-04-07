Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 253.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Novocure were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Novocure by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $411,237.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -863.75 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

