Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $44,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,588,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,798 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,681,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,734,000 after purchasing an additional 206,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,037,000 after purchasing an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.42. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

