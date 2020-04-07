Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,148 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Farfetch worth $43,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Farfetch by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 16.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.14. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

