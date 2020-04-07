Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $46.55 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,510 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $46,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 55.33%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

