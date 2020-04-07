Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $48.28 Million Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $48,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,196.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 822,407 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,861,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 251,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,388,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

LADR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

