Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $48.91 Million Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 328,613 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $48,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $58,726,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,001,000 after buying an additional 396,890 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $23,665,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

