Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $49.52 Million Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NetEase worth $49,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in NetEase by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NetEase by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.46.

Shares of NTES opened at $337.60 on Tuesday. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $361.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

