Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $49.74 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,955,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Sirius XM worth $49,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 645,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $93,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sirius XM by 425.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

