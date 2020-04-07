Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $47,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $76,528,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NuVasive by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after buying an additional 77,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,586,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

