Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 94,822 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.51% of SPS Commerce worth $48,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, First Analysis raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

