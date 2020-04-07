Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Teladoc Health worth $45,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after acquiring an additional 114,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter.

TDOC stock opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

