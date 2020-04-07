Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 83,815 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,815 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $45,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $118.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

