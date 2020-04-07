Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,767 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $49,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.7% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

PNW opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

