Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,363 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Waters worth $49,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Waters by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $188.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.31 and its 200 day moving average is $216.29. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $254.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. Waters’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

