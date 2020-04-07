Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 190,802 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of WSFS Financial worth $46,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

