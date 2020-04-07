Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 192,599 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $47,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12,941.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of JBGS opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

