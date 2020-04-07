Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,590 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.25% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $45,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period.

NYSE:PBH opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

