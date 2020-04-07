Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,642 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,642 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $46,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $5,490,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $91,157,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 897.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 457.4% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRO opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

