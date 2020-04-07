Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 61,635 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,786,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Pure Storage worth $47,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 628.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 198,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Pure Storage Inc has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

