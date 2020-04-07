Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 90,198 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $45,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of IVR opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th.

In other news, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

