Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 93,882 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of American Financial Group worth $48,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,593,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,267,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,562,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,623,000 after purchasing an additional 204,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

