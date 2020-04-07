Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 98,531 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,531 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Crane worth $43,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Crane by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,632,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Crane by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Crane from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Crane stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

