Oasis Midstream Partners LP Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OMP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE OMP opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

