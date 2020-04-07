Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Up 7.7%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.25, 326,787 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 635,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

OBSV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Obseva in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Get Obseva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Obseva SA will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Obseva by 1,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Obseva by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Obseva by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Obseva by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.