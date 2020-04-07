Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading Up 9.3%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77, approximately 5,802,762 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,725,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $883.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Office Depot’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 609,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 294,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

