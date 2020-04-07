Okta Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okta in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Okta’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Shares of OKTA opened at $128.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,849 shares of company stock worth $19,166,015. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.