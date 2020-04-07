Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $156.67 to $163.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.67 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $138.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.68. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $151.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

