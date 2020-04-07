Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Up 8.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) rose 8.5% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $57.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.39, approximately 1,312,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,791,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after buying an additional 175,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

