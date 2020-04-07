Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,268,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 937,241 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Open Text by 11,854,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 829,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 829,798 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 6,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 704,123 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 379,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Open Text by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 301,853 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

