Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 16.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shot up 16.4% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35, 14,028,878 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 13,086,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,047.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,293,018 shares of company stock worth $3,182,968. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Opko Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Opko Health from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $777.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Opko Health by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Opko Health by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Opko Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 648,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.