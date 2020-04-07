Oppenheimer Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $60.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

