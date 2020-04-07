Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of InVitae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. InVitae has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.16.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $108,774.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,358.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in InVitae by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in InVitae by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

