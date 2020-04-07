Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Godaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Godaddy stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after buying an additional 2,409,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,959,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,328 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

