Orchard Therapeutics PLC – to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.14). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORTX. BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

ORTX stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,389,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,426 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,690,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 944,433 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 476,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.