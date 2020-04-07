Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce sales of $378.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.40 million and the lowest is $373.00 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $371.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,767 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,930,000 after acquiring an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Outfront Media by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,982 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,156,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,472,000 after purchasing an additional 270,120 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

