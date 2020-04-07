Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Friday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.24.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ovintiv stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

