Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) vs. Its Competitors Financial Survey

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oyster Point Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A N/A Oyster Point Pharma Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma Competitors 1303 3874 7843 356 2.54

Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.74%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 47.95%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A -$45.71 million -3.06 Oyster Point Pharma Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.07

Oyster Point Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oyster Point Pharma beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

