Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,294 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after buying an additional 186,986 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PWS opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

